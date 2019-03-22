Ten Arrested in Islamist Plot to “Kill as Many Non-Believers as Possible” - German Police

Ten men were arrested in Western Germany on the suspicion of planning an Islamic attack with the goal of killing “as many non-believers as possible.”

Police raids involving 200 officers detained the suspects who intended to carry out their attack using a car and guns, Frankfurt authorities report.

"They are believed to have agreed to carry out an Islamist, terrorist attack using a vehicle and guns that would kill as many 'non-believers' as possible," read the prosecutors’ statement. “To prepare the attack, they had already made contact with different arms dealers, rented a large vehicle and collected financial assets to use for the purchase of guns and the execution of the planned murders.”

The suspects’ nationalities have not been released, but an official statement says several of them are German citizens aged 20 to 42.

Three of the suspects, a 21-year-old and two 32-year old brothers, are associated with the local Islamist-Salafist community.

Additionally, items seized from the raid include 20,000 euros in cash, knives, small amounts of drugs, documents, and electronic devices.

It's not immediately clear how concrete the plot actually was, but Interior Minister Peter Beuth praised authorities' timing of the arrests.

“Police intervened in a timely manner to prevent possible attack plans at an early stage.”

(PHOTO: picture alliance / Contributor / Getty)