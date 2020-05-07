Trump, Hungary PM Talk Border Security

President Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán discussed border security, the coronavirus crisis, and more during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

Relations between the pro-nationalism leaders are reportedly flourishing.

"According to information released by the White House, the two leaders agreed that amid the epidemic both peoples are longing for a safe re-opening of their communities and return to work," About Hungary reports.

"The talks also touched upon the security of telecommunications, as well as a necessity for diversifying supply chains and protecting the critical infrastructure."

Both heads of state reportedly agreed supply chains should be internalized nationally as much as possible, and critical infrastructure should be protected aggressively.

Prime Minister Orbán's press secretary Bertalan Havasi told Hungarian media both leaders are "eager to safely open their communities and return to work."

Orbán shared his sentiments in shorthand on social media after the discussion.

"Phone conversations with the American President," Orbán said. "Fight against the virus, economic cooperation, border protection. The Hungarian-American relations are still in top shape!"

(PHOTO: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)