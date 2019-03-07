Tunisian Migrant Tells German Police He Killed Own Girlfriend

Police in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate say a Tunisian man turned himself in to authorities, claiming to have killed his girlfriend during a "relationship dispute."

Upon arriving at a residence in Worms, emergency personnel discovered a deceased 21-year-old woman, according to a police report.

The Tunisian suspect, 22, is now in custody pending an investigation.

Incredibly, Worms Mayor Michael Kissel has reportedly requested the case be handled with extra care so as not to provide opponents of mass migration with political ammunition.

"Kissel expressed his confidence in the judiciary, which has to judge the serious incident when all the investigations have been completed," Nibelungen Kurier reports.

"In addition, the mayor asked to evaluate the events with the necessary sense of proportion, so that the act would not be abused by right-wing populists for political issues."

Also in Germany this week, an Eritrean migrant was arrested under suspicion of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman in Tuttlingen.

The suspect, 23, walked with the young woman through a parking lot, while making polite conversation, before pulling her to the ground and undressing himself and the victim before her screams summoned a young man to the rescue, according to a police report.

These latest attacks come shortly after a disturbing report indicating German police and media actively hide essential information about crimes that could reflect poorly on migrants, allegedly to "preserve civil peace."

Hundreds of Muslims in the UK are protesting a school that was teaching lessons about 'LGBT rights' to children.

(PHOTO: Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)