Migrant Suspected of Killing Official Who Denied His Asylum Application

A Turkish migrant is suspected of killing an Austrian official who had denied his application for asylum, according to local media.

Alexander Alge, head of the Social Welfare Office in Vorarlberg, was stabbed to death in his office following a dispute with the suspect over the processing of welfare benefits.

The suspect had reportedly visited the office on multiple occasions and aggressively demanded, "Where is the money?"

"On Wednesday, finally, the man had penetrated directly into the office of the social worker and again demanded the money," Vorarlberg Online reports. "The 34-year-old was assured that the matter would be settled on the same day - i.e. on Wednesday. As a result, the man, who reemerged again, left the office, only to return half an hour later with a kitchen knife and commit the bloody deed."

The suspect had lived previously in Austria, but in 2009 was banned from staying anywhere in the European Union after being convicted of a slew of offenses and serving multiple prison sentences.

His 2009 residence ban was reportedly signed by his victim.

"In 2010, the accused was expelled to Turkey," Kurier reports. "The murder victim had signed the negative asylum decision."

Incredibly, the Ministry of the Interior has indicated the suspect may still be granted humanitarian protection status as he has claimed to have fought with Kurdish forces and killed Turkish soldiers, thus increasing the likelihood that he could face death in Turkey if deported.

Chief Inspector Norbert Schwendinger says the suspect has shown "no remorse" during questioning.

Mr. Alge leaves behind two sons.

Dan Lyman, Infowars' European correspondent, joins Alex Jones to break down how the globalist elites' Islamic immigration invasion program has triggered an unstoppable revolution that seeks to replace European globalism with secure national sovereignty.

(SCREENSHOT: Vorarlberg Online / YouTube)