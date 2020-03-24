UK Food Delivery Trucks Torched Amid Virus Crisis

Food delivery trucks were set on fire by arsonists in the United Kingdom amid a pandemic crisis that has prompted officials to lock down the entire country.

Vehicles belonging to an Iceland grocery location in the Southmead suburb of Bristol, England, were torched overnight, according to manager Richard Walker.

"Two of our vans in Southmead were burnt out last night during disturbances in the town," Walker tweeted.

"At a time when home delivery is literally a lifeline for some vulnerable people, this is sickening."

2 of our vans in Southmead were burnt out last night during disturbances in the town. At a time when home delivery is literally a lifeline for some vulnerable people, this is sickening. pic.twitter.com/rctNiIkRia — Richard Walker (@icelandrichard) March 24, 2020

Local police say they suspect arson and criminal damage and are working to identify those responsible.

"Two Iceland delivery vans destroyed by fire in Arnside Road," an Avon and Somerset police spokesperson told Express.

"Patroling officers came across the Iceland van fire and called it in while officers were flagged down by a member of the public over the car damage in Strathearn Drive."

The incident comes amid a broad crackdown on UK residents' freedom of movement due to spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

A similar example of sabotage came over the weekend when tires on six ambulances in Kent were drilled by saboteurs, rendering them inoperable.

(PHOTO: Twitter / @icelandrichard)