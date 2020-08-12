UK Mayor Urges Residents to House Migrants in Their Homes

Residents of Bristol, England, are being asked to provide housing for migrants in their own homes by refugee activists and the city mayor.

An arrangement enabling asylum seekers to stay in local hotels on the taxpayer dime is reportedly set to expire soon, and migrants could soon find themselves living on the streets of the 'sanctuary city,' officials and activists claim.

The Bristol Hospitality Network (BHN), a refugee activism group, says it is "urgently looking for new hosts in Bristol to welcome asylum seekers when current COVID accommodation provision ends. All you need is a spare room - we'll help with the rest!"

“If you’re thinking about hosting but are feeling unsure - asking questions like how will it work? Will we get on? Would we like them? then be assured that none of those things will be a problem. Talk to BHN, who have been matching asylum seekers and hosts for over ten years."

The Bristol City Council is working with BHN to recruit hosts who will provide spare rooms or living spaces for migrants for a minimum of three months, Bristol 24/7 reports.

The migrants hail from countries such as Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and Sudan.

“We have a great opportunity to make sure that no one has to return to the streets following the Covid-19 crisis, and that includes people seeking asylum in our city,” said Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees.

"If you think you could host and provide support for an asylum seeker during a pivotal stage in their life, please do come forward. You could make the difference and help them on their journey to a better life.”

BHN Director Lizzie Briggs estimates there are at least 100 rejected 'asylum seekers' in the city on a regular basis.

"Bristol is a city of sanctuary, with a strong refugee and asylum seeker sector working closely with both Bristol City Council and the local community to find short, medium and long-term solutions for this hidden and destitute population,” Briggs told the BBC.

The U.K. is currently experiencing an unprecedented surge of migrants illegally crossing the English Channel, as Infowars Europe has regularly documented.

Brexit architect Nigel Farage has single-handedly raised considerable awareness about the flood of migrants and human smugglers pouring across the Channel, recently exposing the Channel migration crisis as an operation which both the U.K. and French governments are actively facilitating.

Farage mostly recently exposed migrants being housed in high-end hotels across the country by the U.K. government.

