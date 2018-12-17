UK: Migrant Admits Hunting Down, Murdering Islamic Wife, Mother-In-Law

An Afghan migrant has been convicted in the murders of a Syrian woman he married under Islamic law and her mother, UK media reports.

Janbaz Tarin has been sentenced to a minimum 32 years in prison after pleading guilty in the August stabbings of Raneem Oudeh, 22 and Khaola Saleem, 49.

Oudeh, whose marriage to Tarin had not been conducted in accordance with British law, reportedly dumped him after discovering he had a second wife and many children living in Pakistan, but Tarin continued to harass and threaten her.

Chilling video footage released by West Midlands Police shows Tarin stalking Oudeh and Saleem at a hookah bar on the night of August 27, before he confronts them and the encounter becomes physical.

Staff say they ejected Tarin and that he made a throat-slitting gesture at Oudeh before driving off.

Oudeh called the police, to whom Tarin was already known due to a history of physical abuse.

Later in the evening, Tarin tracked the women down at home and killed them both.

After a three-day manhunt, Tarin was eventually apprehended.

Double killer Janbaz Tarin, who hunted down and murdered his estranged wife and her mother faces life behind bars, as public praised for their crucial role in catching him after he went on the run https://t.co/eGFOuZH6k0 pic.twitter.com/dt8DoBGClT — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) December 17, 2018

Oudeh's aunt, Nour Norris, told the Birmingham Mail that her niece had predicted her own murder three weeks prior.

"One day in the garden Raneem said to me: 'Aunty I feel my life is going to end with him soon', and I said, 'Please don't say that,'" Norris said. "That was three weeks before she was murdered."

(PHOTO: West Midlands Police / Twitter Screenshot)