UK Screening Illegals For Coronavirus Amid Shortage of Test Kits For Medical Workers - Report

Migrants caught illegally crossing the English Channel are allegedly being screened for coronavirus despite a shortage of test kits available to critical health workers in the country, according to reports.

An estimated 80 migrants aboard a “flotilla” comprised of five boats were apprehended in the Channel by UK Border Force on Wednesday, according to Kent Online.

They were reportedly transferred to the custody of immigration authorities — after being tested for coronavirus.

“There have been reports that illegal migrants are being tested on arrival and then released to the immigration authorities,” said Dover MP Natalie Elphicke. “If so, that’s simply not right. We have a serious shortage of testing kits for frontline nurses and doctors and other key health workers.”

"There is a national need to prioritize and that’s where the testing resources need to go - not on testing illegal entrants. Illegal entrants must be placed into quarantine for 14 days.”

Kent Online reports there were five more “migrant incidents” last week, with 64 foreigners involved.

The United Kingdom is currently under a nationwide lockdown during the coronavirus crisis.

The number of migrants crossing the English Channel spiked by more than 600 percent in 2019, a crisis that continues into 2020, as Infowars Europe has regularly documented.

(PHOTO: Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)