UPS Suspends Deliveries in Swedish 'No-Go Zone' Citing Attacks on Drivers

International logistics giant UPS has suspended all home deliveries in Rosengård, Sweden, citing attacks on drivers, according to local media.

After a Rosengård photographer did not receive a package he had ordered, he contacted the seller to find out why and was reportedly told UPS could not deliver to his house, "because of the risk of being subjected to robbery or other crimes."

A UPS Sweden spokesperson confirmed the policy in response to an inquiry by Fria Tider, saying, "Our drivers have been attacked and therefore we have decided not to hand out packages in Rosengård."

Rosengård, a district in culturally-enriched Malmö known as one of Sweden's worst 'no-go zones,' has been described by the London Times as a place where migrant teens "roam the streets with rifles," and where bombings and attacks on police are common.

More than 80 percent of Rosengård's population was not born in Sweden and roughly 90 percent of residents are Muslim.

Sweden's postal service, PostNord, has reportedly been forced to suspend deliveries in Rosengård on multiple occasions in recent years, as well.

"The postmen can go there without being threatened, but if we drive there with the package car they will be threatened," a PostNord spokesman told Aftonbladet. "It has to do with the value, what is in the packages."

"We must think of our staff first."

In 2017, electrical maintenance company Högs EL announced it could no longer serve customers in Malmö, citing a "prevailing security risk" posed by "violence and shootings" in the area.

Tommy Robinson has been banned on Facebook and Instagram for "hate speech," but the timing appears convenient since he recently released a documentary on a plot by the BBC to commit a false flag and blame him.

(PHOTO: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)