Ambassador: Merkel's Migrant Disaster Fueling Populist Revolt

The US Ambassador to Germany says the migration disaster overseen by Chancellor Angela Merkel is a major driver for the nationalist-populist revolt sweeping Europe.

Ambassador Richard Grenell discussed the impact the on-going migration crisis and open borders are having on Germany and Europe as a whole during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

"This has largely been controlled by elites in Berlin, but normal, everyday people are beginning to say, 'Wait a minute, this policy isn't working,'" Grenell said. "But I would also argue that the mistakes of Germany have rippled throughout all of Europe."

"We've seen in Austria, for instance, with Sebastian Kurz, who came in with a platform to say, 'We must have security and a set of rules. This is not about not being generous, it's not about not being open to immigrants, but this is about just having rules.' And once he established he wanted rules, Sebastian Kurz won in a very big way and is now becoming very popular all throughout Germany."

"So while some in the media will try to push this into saying, 'You're a radical, far-right person,' the reality is that normal, everyday Germans and Europeans are clamoring for leaders who want to have safe and secure borders and an orderly process," Grenell concluded.

Grenell asserted that Merkel's decision to flood her country with close to a million 'asylum seekers' in 2015, and nearly two million since 2014, has ultimately been the undoing of her political career, as she will relinquish chairmanship of her party next week.

Crime has exploded in Germany since 2015, with the rise being attributed almost exclusively to migrants.

"Violent crime rose by about 10 percent in 2015 and 2016, a study showed," Reuters reported in January. "It attributed more than 90 percent of that to young male refugees."

Grenell also addressed the lack of civil political dialogue in Germany regarding immigration policy, where those who voice even a modicum of concern regarding the direction of their society are met with a swift "overreaction" by those who side with the establishment.

