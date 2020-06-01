US Riots Spawn Protests Across Europe

Violent rioting in the United States has inspired 'Black Lives Matter' demonstrations across Europe.

From Dublin to Copenhagen to Berlin, thousands have joined marches and protests against perceived mistreatment of minorities and police brutality in the U.S. and Europe.

Protesters have gathered outside U.S. embassies in many cities, carrying signs reading, "I Can't Breathe," and others bearing the name of George Floyd, whose death while in police custody has been treated as the catalyst for days of looting, arson and mob attacks in the U.S.

Paris -

Berlin -

London -

Amsterdam -

Copenhagen -

Dublin -

Similarly-themed protests have also taken place in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and other countries far from the U.S.

Alex Jones revisits documents he exposed two years ago detailing an organized effort to create racial division and civil unrest in America funded by George Soros.

(PHOTO: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Dan Lyman:

riot, Protest, London, Berlin
Author image

About Dan Lyman

Dan Lyman serves as a foreign correspondent for Infowars.
  • Europe