US Riots Spawn Protests Across Europe

Violent rioting in the United States has inspired 'Black Lives Matter' demonstrations across Europe.
From Dublin to Copenhagen to Berlin, thousands have joined marches and protests against perceived mistreatment of minorities and police brutality in the U.S. and Europe.
Protesters have gathered outside U.S. embassies in many cities, carrying signs reading, "I Can't Breathe," and others bearing the name of George Floyd, whose death while in police custody has been treated as the catalyst for days of looting, arson and mob attacks in the U.S.
Paris -
🔴🇨🇵 - Les forces de l'ordre mettent fin à un rassemblement en hommage à #GeorgeFloyd devant l'ambassade des États-Unis à #Paris. #protests2020 #BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/q1WRdjOSTh— Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) June 1, 2020
Berlin -
Thousands now chanting “black lives matter” in front of the US Embassy in Berlin #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/Jh65RKhTLo— Carl Nasman (@CarlNasman) May 30, 2020
London -
Protests spill across the Atlantic to London, where demonstrators have marched on the US Embassy #BlackLivesMatterUK #BlackLivesMatter 📸 Daniel Falvey pic.twitter.com/LoHKFLoJ1c— Thomas Newton (@SkyTNewton) May 31, 2020
Amsterdam -
🔴🇳🇱 - Manifestation impressionnante à #Amsterdam aux Pays-Bas en solidarité avec les manifestants aux États-Unis et pour porter l'attention sur le racisme et les violences policières aux Pays-Bas et dans l'UE. #GeorgeFloyd #protests2020 #BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/lZ3wzTU3qr— Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) June 1, 2020
Copenhagen -
2000 people on the streets of #copenhagen to protest. The demonstration walked from the US Embassy @usembdenmark to Danish Parliament @folketinget. Peaceful but powerful. My friend @rzajano filmed this clip. #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER #blacklivesmatter #Solidarity pic.twitter.com/nsMaWTuO4i— Mikael Colville-Andersen (@colvilleandersn) May 31, 2020
Dublin -
Two #BlackLivesMatter solidarity marches are taking place in Dublin, Ireland right now. About 2,000 are on this one heading to the US embassy right now. This follows yesterdays Dublin demos, see thread /1— Workers Solidarity (@WSMIreland) June 1, 2020
#GeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorge#EndDirectProvision pic.twitter.com/fpm773dsvm
Similarly-themed protests have also taken place in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and other countries far from the U.S.
(PHOTO: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst