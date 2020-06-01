US Riots Spawn Protests Across Europe

Violent rioting in the United States has inspired 'Black Lives Matter' demonstrations across Europe.

From Dublin to Copenhagen to Berlin, thousands have joined marches and protests against perceived mistreatment of minorities and police brutality in the U.S. and Europe.

Protesters have gathered outside U.S. embassies in many cities, carrying signs reading, "I Can't Breathe," and others bearing the name of George Floyd, whose death while in police custody has been treated as the catalyst for days of looting, arson and mob attacks in the U.S.

Paris -

Berlin -

Thousands now chanting “black lives matter” in front of the US Embassy in Berlin #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/Jh65RKhTLo — Carl Nasman (@CarlNasman) May 30, 2020

London -

Protests spill across the Atlantic to London, where demonstrators have marched on the US Embassy #BlackLivesMatterUK #BlackLivesMatter 📸 Daniel Falvey pic.twitter.com/LoHKFLoJ1c — Thomas Newton (@SkyTNewton) May 31, 2020

Amsterdam -

🔴🇳🇱 - Manifestation impressionnante à #Amsterdam aux Pays-Bas en solidarité avec les manifestants aux États-Unis et pour porter l'attention sur le racisme et les violences policières aux Pays-Bas et dans l'UE. #GeorgeFloyd #protests2020 #BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/lZ3wzTU3qr — Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) June 1, 2020

Copenhagen -

Dublin -

Two #BlackLivesMatter solidarity marches are taking place in Dublin, Ireland right now. About 2,000 are on this one heading to the US embassy right now. This follows yesterdays Dublin demos, see thread /1

#GeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorge#EndDirectProvision pic.twitter.com/fpm773dsvm — Workers Solidarity (@WSMIreland) June 1, 2020

Similarly-themed protests have also taken place in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and other countries far from the U.S.

(PHOTO: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)