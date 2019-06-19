Vast Majority of Rejected Asylum Seekers Not Leaving Europe

An overwhelming majority of 'asylum seekers' arriving in Europe are not returning to their home countries after their applications are rejected, a new study finds.

Researchers commissioned by the Dutch government studied data tracked by Eurostat, specifically focusing on migrants who arrived from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Somalia and Eritrea between 2013 and 2017, according to Der Morgen.

They found that only one in five rejected asylum seekers return to their nations of origin, with many simply going underground, trying their luck in other countries, or living in asylum centers for long periods of time.

"If those people have large networks here, they can easily disappear into the shadows or a parallel economy," said University of Antwerp professor of migration law Dirk Vanheule.

The return rates vary widely when examined on a country by country basis, indicating that government policies directly correlate to whether or not a migrant goes home after being officially turned away.

Roughly 25 percent of 'asylum seekers' rejected by Norway return home, while a shocking 1.1 percent who are denied by Italy do the same.

Only 3.5 percent of rejected applicants in Germany return home, as "those who have exhausted all legal treatment may continue to live in asylum centers, receive compensation and study and work under certain conditions," Der Morgen explains.

"Countries such as Norway, the UK and the Netherlands have a discouragement policy for people without a residence permit, for example with austere housing and a prohibition on working, and good diplomatic relations with those countries of origin. The Netherlands also pays the tickets for those who return and gives money for reintegration in the home country."

Rates of return for other countries studied include Spain (2.8%), France (5%), Denmark (6.2%) and Belgium (6.5%).

