Video: Migrants Invade Major Brussels Train Station

A major train station in Brussels has been turned into a de facto migrant camp, according to a local official.

Sam van Rooy, a representative of Flemish nationalist-populist party Vlaams Belang, tweeted footage of himself walking through Brussels-North – one of three key railway stations in Belgium's capital city.

"The whole ground floor of Brussels-North is a dirty, dirty and unsafe open illegal camp," Rooy wrote. "They play football. It has become of them. And no one does anything about it."

Correspondingly, four police officers were injured in Brussels-North last week when migrants violently attacked them following a request by Securail personnel to clean up their mess.

"Thousands of illegal immigrants stay in the heart of Brussels, the capital of Belgium and Europe, and the government does nothing about it," Belgian journalist Tom Lallemand told Infowars Europe. "In the station they harass women and cause an incredibly nasty smell because they leave their waste and even feces everywhere."

"Bus companies avoid the station because it's too dangerous and the government asks their officials to do the same."

Lallemand noted in a recent report for SCEPTR that winter weather has prompted migrants to move to the shelter of Brussels-North from nearby Maximilian Park, in which hundreds of migrants are known to loiter and sleep during much of the year.

Brussels government employees were recently warned to avoid Maximilian Park after officials fell victim to a slew of robberies and attacks simply from walking through the park.

