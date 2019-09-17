Violent Crime Suspects in German ‘Gay District’ Over 70% Foreign

Suspects in violent crimes committed in a district of Hamburg, Germany, known for its large gay community are overwhelmingly ‘foreign,’ according to reports.

An information request submitted by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party revealed that at least 71.3 percent of violent suspects are foreigners, an increase from 67 percent in 2017.

Additionally, the share of offenders who possess a ‘migration background’ is unknown as they are often processed as ‘German.’

“Police reported a year-on-year increase to 641 cases of serious and serious injury,” Junge Freiheit reports. “In 2017, the number was 544 cases. Even simple injuries increased slightly during the same period, from 1,142 to 1,197.”

“St. Georg and St. Pauli are regarded as crime centers in the Hanseatic city. The St. Georg district has a foreigner share of 23.3 percent.”

A top AfD official in the Hamburg Parliament is calling for action in response to the troubling trend.

“The red-green senate must finally act,” said chairman Dirk Nockemann. “Delinquent aliens should be deported immediately to make Hamburg safer. It was obvious that ‘Multikulti’ was serving as a forerunner of a society with a sense of violence.”

St. Georg is described by Hamburg.com as a district with a “young and arty vibe . . . and is traditionally where Hamburg’s LGBTQ community has been most active and vibrant. Rainbow flags are ubiquitous, traffic lights show pictograms of same-sex couples instead of the standard single pedestrian, and it is the starting point of the annual Hamburg Pride Parade.”

The revelations come on the heels of a scathing address delivered in the Bundestag by AfD leader Alice Weidel, who excoriated globalist lawmakers for inviting millions of "predominantly young men" into Germany who have contributed to a massive spike in crime.

(PHOTO: Jonas Walzberg/picture alliance via Getty Images)