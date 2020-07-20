Migrants Arrested After Violent Riot Rocks German City

Nearly 40 people were arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning as Frankfurt became the latest German city to be rocked by violence and rioting.

Frankfurt police chief Gerhard Bereswill revealed those apprehended "predominantly have a migration background," but all have since been released, Junge Freiheit reports.

Some 3,000 people had been celebrating on the Opernplatz in Frankfurt on Saturday night when chaos broke out.

Over 500 people began fighting, destroying property, and attacking police officers, authorities say.

"Around 3:00 a.m., a major fight with about 25-30 people developed at the fountain of Opernplatz, at that time there were still 500 to 800 people on Opernplatz,” police said in a statement. “As a result, the officers found a bleeding victim of the fight at the well. Around ten policemen walked towards the well, intending to help the apparently injured victim and to settle the dispute.”

“A massive amount of bottles were suddenly thrown at the ten officers. The crowd gathered around and applauded and chanted insults against the officials, especially calls of ‘ACAB’ [All Cops Are Bastards].”

At least five officers suffered injuries and multiple police vehicles were destroyed in the mayhem.

In late June, a similar scene played out in Stuttgart, Germany, as migrants and left-wing radicals rampaged through the city center, causings millions of dollars in damage.

Out of 24 suspects apprehended in Stuttgart, authorities said three of 12 with German citizenship had a ‘migration background,’ while the rest hailed from Bosnia, Portugal, Iran, Iraq, Croatia, Somalia, and Afghanistan.

Rep. Mark Meadows says it’s time for people to go to jail for the Russia hoax.

(PHOTO: Screenshots / Twitter)

Dan Lyman:

Mass censorship of conservatives, libertarians and nationalists is exploding.  Please subscribe to our newsletter so we can still deliver to you our latest, breaking news!

Germany, migrants, riot, frankfurt
Author image

About Dan Lyman

Dan Lyman serves as a foreign correspondent for Infowars.
  • Europe