Migrants Arrested After Violent Riot Rocks German City

Nearly 40 people were arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning as Frankfurt became the latest German city to be rocked by violence and rioting.

Frankfurt police chief Gerhard Bereswill revealed those apprehended "predominantly have a migration background," but all have since been released, Junge Freiheit reports.

Some 3,000 people had been celebrating on the Opernplatz in Frankfurt on Saturday night when chaos broke out.

Over 500 people began fighting, destroying property, and attacking police officers, authorities say.

Police Under Attack in Merkel's Germany:



Police tried to help a man who was beaten by outside the #Opernplatz (Opera House) during a massive riot.



Officers and emergency service workers were attacked by left-wing rioters and pelted with glass bottles while radicals applauded pic.twitter.com/FG28ARN1bb — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) July 19, 2020

In der Nacht zum Sonntag kam es laut Polizei bei einer Party am Frankfurter #Opernplatz zu Ausschreitungen: Hunderte Feiernde randalierten, einige bewarfen Polizisten mit Flaschen. 40 Menschen wurden festgenommen. #frankfurt pic.twitter.com/xz9aaQrzT5 — hessenschau (@hessenschau) July 19, 2020

Large numbers of riot #police were seen heading to the scene after violence broke out at an open-air party in #Frankfurt city centre, in the early hours of Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/iHVg6NlaKu — Ruptly (@Ruptly) July 19, 2020

"Around 3:00 a.m., a major fight with about 25-30 people developed at the fountain of Opernplatz, at that time there were still 500 to 800 people on Opernplatz,” police said in a statement. “As a result, the officers found a bleeding victim of the fight at the well. Around ten policemen walked towards the well, intending to help the apparently injured victim and to settle the dispute.”

“A massive amount of bottles were suddenly thrown at the ten officers. The crowd gathered around and applauded and chanted insults against the officials, especially calls of ‘ACAB’ [All Cops Are Bastards].”

At least five officers suffered injuries and multiple police vehicles were destroyed in the mayhem.

In late June, a similar scene played out in Stuttgart, Germany, as migrants and left-wing radicals rampaged through the city center, causings millions of dollars in damage.

Out of 24 suspects apprehended in Stuttgart, authorities said three of 12 with German citizenship had a ‘migration background,’ while the rest hailed from Bosnia, Portugal, Iran, Iraq, Croatia, Somalia, and Afghanistan.

(PHOTO: Screenshots / Twitter)