Walls, Armed Guards Protect Davos Elite

The global elite meeting in Davos, Switzerland, are relying on walls and armed guards to protect them, hinting at their effectiveness; meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers refuse to fund President Trump's proposed border wall.

Armed guards and walls everywhere to protect the elites #Davos2019 pic.twitter.com/Zg9CaBfSc7 — Dan Lyman (@CitizenAnalyst) January 22, 2019

World leaders are soon to meet behind walls and tight security at the World Economic Forum held annually in the Swiss Alps.

This, of course, begs the question: if walls don't provide security, then why else are Democratic lawmakers refusing to fund President Trump's proposed border wall as the government shutdown enters its 32nd day?

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelsoi (D-Calif.) tried to soften Democratic opposition by pushing for a virtual, technological wall in lieu of a physical barrier requested by President Trump.

Gooood morning from snowy, frigid #Davos2019 and the World Economic Forum pic.twitter.com/RFk4uNjdor — Dan Lyman (@CitizenAnalyst) January 22, 2019

“They know they cannot afford to be seen blocking border security,” said Jessica Vaughan, policy director at the Center for Immigration Studies, as reported by Breitbart. “We have to remember that Nancy Pelosi is not in the Speaker’s chair now because voters want to abolish ICE or open the border.”

“The Democrats won [in November] because there were a lot of Democratic candidates who won because they said they were just as hawkish on immigration as Republicans.”

But Pelosi faces an uphill battle claiming that physical walls don't work; according to the American Mirror, the speaker has a massive wall surrounding her Napa Valley vineyard, one of several luxury properties she owns.