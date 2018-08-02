WATCH Massive Brawl In Paris Airport

A massive brawl broke out in a Paris airport when feuding rappers and their entourages crossed paths.

Flights were delayed and a departures lounge was shut down at Orly Airport after the horde of men engaged in a savage fight that partially destroyed a duty free shop and sent screaming families running.

Rap artists Booba and Kaaris have reportedly been engaged in a war of words on social media, which turned into real life violence when they bumped into each other en route to separate gigs in Barcelona.

A variety of videos of the melee have been posted to social media, portraying a chaotic scene in which innocent bystanders were caught in the crossfire as fists flew, objects were thrown, and one man was even beaten with a bottle.

"A small number of flights were delayed by 15 to 30 minutes at the time of the fight and the hall was temporarily closed," said an airport spokesperson.

All 11 fighters were reportedly arrested and could face a variety of charges.

