WATCH Migrants Steal Luggage From Moving Tourist Bus

A video posted to social media purports to depict 'migrant gangs' stealing luggage from a tour bus in France.

Young men can be seen rushing to a FlixBus as it rolls down a city block and forcing its cargo doors open while yanking out suitcases and bags.

In France migrant gangs have found a new way to rob bus passengers pic.twitter.com/VPGTJGjm9p — Voice of Europe 🌐 (@V_of_Europe) July 18, 2018

According to additional reports, the robbery took place in Paris after France won the World Cup, which led to rioting and a crime spree across the country.

FlixBus is a German company offering service between many European cities.

Belgian publication HLN reports that FlixBus will now avoid stopping in a migrant-heavy area of Brussels where a series of armed robberies and luggage stealing have also taken place.

"Drivers of the European bus company FlixBus are fed up with the unsafe situation in Brussels-North," HLN reports. "The company demands extra security and is already looking for another stopping point in the capital."

"Several times a week I am threatened," one driver said.

"The emergency number on the bus is often not answered," said another driver. "We are fed up and demand security."

A spokesperson for the local police unit acknowledged that migrant gangs are actively targeted tourist buses.

"Brussels-North is not the most safe neighborhood; the Maximilian Park, where many migrants come together, is close by. In the evenings they often hang around near the station," said Audrey Dereymaeker. "We know the arrival and departure times of the buses and try to align our patrols, but that does not always work, because we also have other tasks."

(PHOTO: Andreas Trokjak / Flickr)