Woman Beaten Unconscious, Robbed by 'Foreign Men' at Belgian Festival

A young woman was badly beaten and robbed by “young men of foreign origin” in broad daylight at a festival in Belgium, according to local media.

Noa Cornaer, 22, says she was harassed by four young males who called her a “whore” and “slut” after she ignored their advances during the Ghent Festival.

“I spent the night from Sunday to Monday with a good friend,"Cornaer told Het Laatste Nieuws. “On Monday, I was on my way back home. I had just said goodbye to a friend and saw the group standing at the Ghent city hall. The area was closed off for the Ghent Festivities. There was only a small alley and no one around.”

Cornaer says the men became angry when she rebuffed their advances and ambushed her.

“Before I realized it, they attacked me from behind,” Cornaer says. “I was pushed and hit the ground. They did not know when to stop and continued to hit my face.”

Cornaer says when she eventually regained consciousness, her handbag had been stolen.

SCEPTR reports that she has confirmed that her assailants were ‘dark-skinned’ and foreign.

“Mooi meisje, kom kom”, zeiden ze. Omdat ik daar niet op in ging begonnen ze ‘hoer’ en ‘slet’ te roepen. Ze wisten niet van ophouden en bleven in mijn gezicht slaan.” #Gent #GentseFeestenhttps://t.co/1V8wH09duE — 𝗦𝗖𝗘𝗣𝗧𝗥 (@SCEPTR_online) July 31, 2019

Doctors have reportedly diagnosed her with a concussion and bruising.

“It is not the first case of pointless violence this year,” Het Laatste Nieuws reports. “At the start of the Ghent Festivities, on the night of Friday July 19 to Saturday July 20, a young woman from Evergem was also beaten up.”

“Four young men insulted her and struck her with many blows when she ignored their calls.”

A swimming pool in the German city of Düsseldorf has been forced to introduce mandatory ID checks in an effort to stop sexual assaults and rowdy behavior by migrant youths.

(PHOTO: Gordito1869 / Wikipedia)