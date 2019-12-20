Bloody Stabbing Rocks Asylum Center Already Prone to Violence

Dutch police arrested two combatants after a knife fight at an asylum center with a history of violent incidents, according to reports.

At least one of the men, 20, is a resident of the asylum center in Oisterwijk, Netherlands, while the identity of the other suspect remains unknown.

"The 20-year-old victim was taken to a hospital under police supervision," a source told local outlet Omroep Brabant.

Eyewitnesses say the two men "staggered" into the reception area following a quarrel and fight, leaving a "a good puddle of blood" in their wake.

Both suspects were treated for cuts and stab wounds and later placed under arrest.

Police confiscated two knives at the scene.

This is at least the third violent incident to take place at the Oisterwijk facility this year, according to Dutch media.

"It is not the first time that it has gone wrong at the AZC on the Kievitsblekweg," Omroep Brabant reports. "In July a 32-year-old man was stabbed with a knife and poured over with boiling water, and at the end of January a 14-year-old boy was injured in a stabbing."

Oisterwijk is a municipality which lies in the Brabant province of the Netherlands.

The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers recorded nearly 2,000 incidents at six migrant centers in Brabant in 2018.

"Most problems occurred in Budel in 2018, where aggression and violence were reported almost five hundred times," Omroep Brabant reports.

(PHOTO: Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/picture alliance via Getty Images)