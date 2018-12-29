Yellow Vest Protesters Attempt To Storm Macron's Holiday Fortress

Dozens of Yellow Vest protesters attempted to storm the French presidential retreat Fort de Brégançon after reports that Emmanuel Macron was held up there.

About 40 members of the anti-Macron movement gathered in Bormes-les-Mimosas after social media organizing called for members to surround and occupy the fort, reported Var-Matin on Thursday.

From Breitbart:

The Yellow Vests formed a column of cars and attempted to drive to the fort while being supervised by local police and gendarmes. The group was ultimately stopped on the D42d departmental road by around 20 Gendarmes who had blocked off the entrance to the presidential retreat.

Undeterred, several protestors attempted to enter the fort through the nearby beach, while others made their way through the woods surrounding the fort. The protestors were once again blocked from entering the fort by Gendarmes officers and turned away, promising to return after a discussion with the officers then left the area without incident.

The development comes after Macron reportedly ordered a standby helicopter be readied to make an escape from the Élysée Palace should the Yellow Vest protests grow out of the authorities' control.

