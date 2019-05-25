Yellow Vest Protests Erupt In Paris As EU Elections Show Macron Support Collapse

Yellow Vest protesters marched in the streets of Paris for the 28th straight week against French President Emmanuel Macron's globalist policies as the EU Parliamentary Elections are underway.
The marches have been mostly peaceful throughout France, but some police used teargas against protesters.
The Yellow Vest movement began in November 2018 over Macron's plan to hike fuel prices in the name of combating "climate change."
Macron said his party, the pro-European Republic On The Move party was facing an “existential risk” against against Le Pen’s nationalist populist movement in the EU Election, which ends on Sunday.
So far, support for Le Pen's party has edged out Macron's in a 25% to 23% matchup, according to polls.
(Image Credit: @thewolfreports/Twitter)