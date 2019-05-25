Yellow Vest Protests Erupt In Paris As EU Elections Show Macron Support Collapse

Yellow Vest protesters marched in the streets of Paris for the 28th straight week against French President Emmanuel Macron's globalist policies as the EU Parliamentary Elections are underway.

The marches have been mostly peaceful throughout France, but some police used teargas against protesters.

Super #GiletsJaunes still on the streets of Paris - nearly 7 months of weekly protests.



Macron must go. pic.twitter.com/QJ0SZNmo3A — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 25, 2019

The Yellow Vest movement began in November 2018 over Macron's plan to hike fuel prices in the name of combating "climate change."

Boom! Kick-ass video taken earlier today by a friend in #Paris. #YellowVests are seen chanting "Revolution!" "Revolution!" for #ActeXXVIII. The sleeping giant that is humanity continues to awaken and thunder to life! #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/1WL0IMYsFU — Simply Beautiful (@SimplyBeautific) May 25, 2019

RT from OP - Their persistence is incredible - #GiletsJaunes procession moments ago in #Paris for #ActeXXVIII. #YellowVests continued resistance despite innumerable hardships. Truly an inspiration to freedom lovers the world over! #SaturdayThoughtspic.twitter.com/RaCg6PfEeA — Sy Sez (@SuperSySez) May 25, 2019

Macron said his party, the pro-European Republic On The Move party was facing an “existential risk” against against Le Pen’s nationalist populist movement in the EU Election, which ends on Sunday.

So far, support for Le Pen's party has edged out Macron's in a 25% to 23% matchup, according to polls.

