'Young Refugees' Transferred From Greek Islands to Europe Due to Coronavirus

A group of young migrants were the first to be moved from Greek islands to mainland Europe under new plans to rapidly relocate illegal aliens due to supposed concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Twelve 'unaccompanied children' were brought to Luxembourg on Wednesday, marking the first wave of over 1,000 transfers set to take place across Europe.

"Another group of 50 children is expected to fly from Athens to Germany on Saturday, and 20 more will head to Switzerland at a later date. Greece hopes to relocate some 1,600 unaccompanied minors in the coming months," Reuters reports.

"The children relocated on Wednesday were aged between 11 and 15. Ten were from Afghanistan and two from Syria."

There are reportedly over 5,200 'migrant children' currently living in Greece, most of whom hail from Africa and the Middle East.

“Greece faces a crisis within a crisis; migration and the pandemic together,” said Greece's deputy migration minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos.

“The combination makes an already difficult situation even more so, and more complex.”

Migrants in Europe claiming to be underage have frequently been found to be grown adults.

One study conducted by the Swedish National Board of Medicines in 2017 determined that three out of four supposed 'child' migrants were actually adults.

Similar findings have emerged in Denmark, the United Kingdom, Austria, and Germany.

Greece's eastern islands have suffered the brunt of an endless migration flow that rapidly escalated again during the second half of 2019, as Infowars Europe has regularly reported.

(PHOTO: ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)